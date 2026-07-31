Sei Investments Co. Purchases 63,483 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,888 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Schneider National worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schneider National by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $7,477,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 120.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.31.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,490,307.21. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Schneider National News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Schneider National Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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