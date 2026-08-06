Sei Investments Co. Purchases 78,834 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,026 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 78,834 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of Criteo worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Criteo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,723,794 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 838,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 226.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,465 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,803,000 after buying an additional 761,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,926,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $18,320,000 after buying an additional 463,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,486,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

More Criteo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Criteo this week:

Criteo Stock Performance

CRTO stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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