Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Cohu worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 45,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $2,105,079.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 927,619 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,597.78. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $608,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 343,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,103,217.28. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $4,210,016. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on COHU

Key Stories Impacting Cohu

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. COHU Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Compute and Favorable Mix

Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Cohu jumps on strong Q2 results, guidance

Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuations: B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. B. Riley analyst action Needham analyst action

B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability remains a concern: Although adjusted earnings were positive, Cohu posted a GAAP loss of approximately $0.2 million for the quarter, alongside a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Investors may therefore focus on whether improving revenue and mix can translate into sustainable GAAP profits. Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.74. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

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