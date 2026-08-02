Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,122 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Rush Street Interactive worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,473,798.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,663.56. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $624,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,626.28. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,708,993 shares of company stock worth $69,135,460 in the last three months. 52.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here