Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,398 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.85.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.19 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 33.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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