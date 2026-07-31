Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 204,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of MGIC Investment worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $534,940.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,791. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,236,936.38. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded MGIC Investment from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MTG opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. MGIC Investment's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

MGIC Investment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MGIC Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. MGIC Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share.

Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share. Neutral Sentiment: MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors.

MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $295.39 million was slightly below the $297.54 million consensus and declined 2.9% year over year. The revenue shortfall and lack of top-line growth may be limiting the stock’s response to the earnings beat. MGIC Investment Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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