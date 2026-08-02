Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,658,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $125,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,803 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James Financial started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 12,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $917,127.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,154.10. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 19,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $1,487,474.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 70,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,236.44. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 198,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,994 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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