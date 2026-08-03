Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,595 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,218 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.10.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.25 and a 12-month high of $345.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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