Sei Investments Co. Sells 333,619 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 333,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 706.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock worth $251,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,505 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on DT

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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