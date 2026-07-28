Sei Investments Co. Sells 87,366 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,209 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 87,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,980,952 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 47.6% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 365,566 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,910 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE KMI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 in the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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