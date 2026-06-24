Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,212 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,009 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here