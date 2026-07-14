Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Semtech makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Semtech worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 1,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $157.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $177.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.53 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.Semtech's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,876 shares in the company, valued at $13,748,920. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $294,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,118,568.90. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,056. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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