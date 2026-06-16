Senator Investment Group LP Boosts Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 199,798 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 3.1% of Senator Investment Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $77,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after buying an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $167,562,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 659,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $87,900,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.01. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here