Senator Investment Group LP Lowers Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,897 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for about 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.28% of SharkNinja worth $44,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company's stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,960 shares of the company's stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,048 shares of the company's stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 64,027 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company's stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

NYSE SN opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 10.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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