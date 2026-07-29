SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,285 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of SentinelOne worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $186,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 445,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,991,681. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares in the company, valued at $30,835,651.72. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598 over the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1%

S stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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