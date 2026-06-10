SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 540.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of SentinelOne worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on SentinelOne and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 4,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $71,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 991,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,511,231.45. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $38,483.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 457,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,155,727.75. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 475,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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