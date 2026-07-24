SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,066,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.67% of SentinelOne worth $116,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 301,719 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,809,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,140,000 after purchasing an additional 280,587 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $17.39 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $186,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 445,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,681. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598 over the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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