SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 553,952 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sylebra Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of SentinelOne worth $47,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,609 shares of the company's stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Citigroup raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:S opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $286,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 743,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,309,193.94. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,026,135.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,549,770.87. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,245,598. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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