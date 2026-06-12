Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,133 Cummins Inc. $CMI

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xponance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Get Cummins alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye sold 3,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.90, for a total transaction of $2,366,731.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,784,589.20. This trade represents a 29.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $655.61 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.90 and a 1 year high of $718.08. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.26 and a 200-day moving average of $582.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $726.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cummins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cummins wasn't on the list.

While Cummins currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here