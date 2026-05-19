Sequent Planning LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,629 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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