Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,763 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

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SAP Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $160.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.06 and a 12-month high of $309.73.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.40.

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SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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