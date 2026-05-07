Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,179 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,275 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.75.

View Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $303.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $182.42 and a 12 month high of $303.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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