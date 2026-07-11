Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,054 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average is $345.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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