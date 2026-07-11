Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Xylem worth $43,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,471,257 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,249,000 after acquiring an additional 470,566 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,529 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of XYL stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.26. 1,399,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,016. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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