Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,353 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,547 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,345.92. This represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,034,268 shares of company stock worth $496,462,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $187.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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