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Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors opened a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter, buying 19,058 shares worth about $3.3 million.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.29 versus $3.21 expected and revenue of $7.3 billion, up 7.6% year over year.
  • Marsh & McLennan also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.99 per share from $0.90, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with a target price of $200.81.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,058 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRSH opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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