Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

AKAM stock opened at $125.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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