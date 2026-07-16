Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 611.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RH worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,340.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $28,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RH by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RH Trading Up 9.7%

NYSE RH opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.03. RH has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.88.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Report on RH

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH’s June quarter results beat expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%, while management said performance exceeded the high end of its outlook despite tariff-related sourcing disruption.

RH’s June quarter results beat expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%, while management said performance exceeded the high end of its outlook despite tariff-related sourcing disruption. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for revenue growth of 4.5% to 8.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2% to 16.0%, which signals more confidence in the second half. RH shareholder letter

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, calling for revenue growth of 4.5% to 8.0% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2% to 16.0%, which signals more confidence in the second half. Positive Sentiment: A major Wall Street firm upgraded RH to Neutral from Sell and lifted its price target to $155, reinforcing the view that the business is stabilizing after earnings. Analyst upgrade article

A major Wall Street firm upgraded RH to Neutral from Sell and lifted its price target to $155, reinforcing the view that the business is stabilizing after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: RH remains heavily shorted, which can amplify upside moves when sentiment improves, but also signals that some investors still expect volatility.

RH remains heavily shorted, which can amplify upside moves when sentiment improves, but also signals that some investors still expect volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman sold 125,000 shares earlier this month for personal financial obligations; the disclosure is now better understood, which may reduce near-term overhang. CEO share sale filing

Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman sold 125,000 shares earlier this month for personal financial obligations; the disclosure is now better understood, which may reduce near-term overhang. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has remained a theme, with recent director sales adding to investor caution around management’s confidence in the near-term stock move.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,520. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 69,069 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $11,705,814.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,282,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,278,780.64. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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