Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 596,457 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,508,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LXP stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Weiss Ratings downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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