Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its Shopify stake by 35.6% in Q1, adding 8,030 shares to bring its total to 30,599 shares valued at about $3.63 million.
  • Institutional interest in Shopify remains strong overall, with 69.27% of the stock owned by hedge funds and other institutions. Several smaller investors also opened new positions during the quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: Jefferies turned more bullish on Shopify, citing strong Q2 trends, a revamped partner program, and potential upside from AI-driven “agentic commerce”, while the broader consensus remains a Moderate Buy with a $157.58 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shopify.

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 1.8%

SHOP stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.61.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shopify Right Now?

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines