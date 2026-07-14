Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,599 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 1.8%

SHOP stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.61.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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