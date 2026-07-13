Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock worth $432,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock worth $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.24.

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Vertiv Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $318.66 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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