Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 120,781 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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