Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NEE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. 11,222,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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