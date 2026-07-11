Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,062,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,523,636,000 after buying an additional 3,253,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,244.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,636 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $272,670,000 after buying an additional 1,042,361 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.18.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Benzinga article

Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. PR Newswire article

AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. PR Newswire article

Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Zacks article

Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. MarketWatch article

MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to peer perform from outperform, which likely weighed on sentiment and helped offset the bullish target increases. Downgrade article

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $316.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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