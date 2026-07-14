Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $106.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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