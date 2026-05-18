Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 468,842 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 468,842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 30,656 shares valued at $6,201,927. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO stock opened at $189.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TKO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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