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Service Properties Trust $SVC Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Service Properties Trust logo with Finance background
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Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 545,178 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 317,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 114.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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