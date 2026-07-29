Service Properties Trust $SVC Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 545,178 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP owned 0.44% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 317,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 114.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,118,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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