ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 362.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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