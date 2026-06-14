ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 402.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,745 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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