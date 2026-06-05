ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 370.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,242 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 167,876 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030 , which supports the stock’s valuation. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to , which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around EmployeeWorks suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Article Title

ServiceNow also announced a to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals.

ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation discussion notes that NOW remains well below its highs and still faces questions after a mixed year of share-price performance, which may remind investors that the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of optimism. Article Title

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here