ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 475.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,151 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 45,542 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Citic Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $102.13 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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