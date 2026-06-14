ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,919 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,343,187 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $511,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,004,910 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,145,412,000 after buying an additional 11,295,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7%

NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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