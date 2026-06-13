ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 405.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,805 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 272,539 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 9.6% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $52,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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