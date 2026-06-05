ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 385.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,549 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 831,601 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $160,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030 , which supports the stock’s valuation. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to , which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around EmployeeWorks suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Article Title

ServiceNow also announced a to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals.

ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation discussion notes that NOW remains well below its highs and still faces questions after a mixed year of share-price performance, which may remind investors that the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of optimism. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.4%

NOW stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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