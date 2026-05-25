ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Argus decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $102.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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