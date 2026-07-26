ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $201.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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