ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,705 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 579,947 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.17.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Street Insider article

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with Cognizant and Wipro to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Cognizant partnership article Wipro partnership article

ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with and to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat/Zacks article

Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Zacks article

Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: A report about a ServiceNow security breach exposing enterprise customer data could raise concerns about trust, compliance, and customer retention. CPO Magazine article

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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