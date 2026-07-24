ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,328,805 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,830,891 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of ServiceNow worth $452,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, showing that demand for its workflow and AI products remains healthy.

ServiceNow beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, showing that demand for its workflow and AI products remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its annual subscription revenue forecast again, which signals management confidence in continued growth.

The company raised its annual subscription revenue forecast again, which signals management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: AI-related momentum was a major highlight, with AI contract value topping $1 billion and multiple reports saying customers are adopting ServiceNow’s AI platform more aggressively.

AI-related momentum was a major highlight, with AI contract value topping $1 billion and multiple reports saying customers are adopting ServiceNow’s AI platform more aggressively. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including price-target increases and reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings.

Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including price-target increases and reaffirmed buy/overweight ratings. Neutral Sentiment: New partnerships and customer wins, including Experian, Leidos, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, support the long-term platform story but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

New partnerships and customer wins, including Experian, Leidos, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, support the long-term platform story but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain worried that new AI tools from OpenAI and others could pressure legacy enterprise software, which has created volatility even after the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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