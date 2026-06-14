ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Position Lifted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 399.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,123 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ServiceNow by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,914 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $229,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,675 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,056 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,557,000 after acquiring an additional 165,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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