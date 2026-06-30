SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,008 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 475.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $310.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.70. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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